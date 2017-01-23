Passenger trains for high-speed railway set to arrive in Kenya
A batch of modern hybrid long-distance passenger trains for Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway , which is nearing completion, will arrive in the country in February, a railway official said. , said the five passenger locomotives are part of the 56 locomotives expected in the country prior to the launch of the journey from Nairobi to Mombasa to just over four hours.
