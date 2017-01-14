Opposition leaders are failures, Pres...

Opposition leaders are failures, President tells Kajiado leaders

1 hr ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday at State House Nairobi hosted Kajiado County leaders and called on them to support the Jubilee agenda in this year's election. He cautioned the country against falling for the opposition propaganda that the Government has not fulfilled the pledges it gave to the people.

Chicago, IL

