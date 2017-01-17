One man's mission to save children fr...

One man's mission to save children from a slum

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Hastings Today

A PE teacher from Bexhill is helping to transform the lives of children living in one of the worst slums in Africa. Raad Swais, who went to St Richard's School, Bexhill College and Chichester University, launched The Thunder Foundation in 2012 when he went to teach at a private school in Kenya, which is located next to Kawangware, one of the largest slums in Nairobi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hastings Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 14 Garrett 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,037 • Total comments across all topics: 278,029,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC