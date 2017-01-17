One man's mission to save children from a slum
A PE teacher from Bexhill is helping to transform the lives of children living in one of the worst slums in Africa. Raad Swais, who went to St Richard's School, Bexhill College and Chichester University, launched The Thunder Foundation in 2012 when he went to teach at a private school in Kenya, which is located next to Kawangware, one of the largest slums in Nairobi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hastings Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Garrett
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC