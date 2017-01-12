Obama made Kenyan artist's name, but ...

Obama made Kenyan artist's name, but Trump portraits fizzle

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this photo taken Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, Kenyan artist Evans Yegon displays one of his paintings of Donald Trump, as a painting of President Barack Obama hangs on the wall, left, at his studio in Nairobi, Kenya. Yegon is sad to see President Barack Obama leave office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sat Garrett 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC