Nyamira Senator to move impeachment motion against President

1 hr ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Nyamira Senator Okongo Mong'are has threatened to table a motion of impeachment against President Uhuru Kenyatta over failure to resolve the doctors' strike. Addressing the press in Nairobi Sunday morning, Mong'are said he has spoken to more than 10 Members of Parliament in the National Assembly where the impeachment will originate.

Chicago, IL

