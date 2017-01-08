Nyamira Senator to move impeachment motion against President
Nyamira Senator Okongo Mong'are has threatened to table a motion of impeachment against President Uhuru Kenyatta over failure to resolve the doctors' strike. Addressing the press in Nairobi Sunday morning, Mong'are said he has spoken to more than 10 Members of Parliament in the National Assembly where the impeachment will originate.
