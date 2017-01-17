No voter ID, no sex, Kenyan MP tells women
A Kenyan opposition MP has urged fellow women to impose a sex boycott until their men register to vote in August's general election. Mishi Mboko, who is married, said women should withhold sex until their menfolk present their credentials in the form of a valid voter ID card.
