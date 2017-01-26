News Analysis: Drought, strikes and polls to test Kenya's stability
The escalating drought in many parts of Kenya, industrial strikes and the Aug. 8 presidential polls will be litmus tests for the East African nation's ability to remain stable and economically vibrant. Patrick Maluki, an international relations scholar at the University of Nairobi, said industrial strikes by doctors and university lecturers, drought and heated campaigns ahead of August polls are issues of major concern that should be handled well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC