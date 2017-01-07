Nairobi primary teachers trained on u...

Nairobi primary teachers trained on usage of ICT

Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

The government of Kenya and its Korean counterpart has trained 95 teachers in new approaches to teaching using Information, Communication Technology. The five day training session, which took place at the Kenya Education Management Institute , attracted teachers from several schools in Nairobi.

Chicago, IL

