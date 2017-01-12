MP calls on sex boycott for men ahead of elections
A Kenyan MP has called on women to withhold sex from men - including their husbands - who have not registered as voters. Mombasa woman representative Mishi Mboko yesterday urged women in the country to deny their spouses conjugal rights to force them to go for voter's cards in readiness for the August 8 elections.
