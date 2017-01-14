Mombasa county boss says Joho faked h...

Mombasa county boss says Joho faked his arrest

Coast Regional Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, has accused Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, of interfering with investigations after he led supporters and two area legislators to a police station to demand the release of a suspect who was in custody . Addressing the press in Mombasa, Marwa accused the governor of mobilizing leaders and his supporters to go and block the process of interrogation of a suspect who had been arrested from his residence in Nyali.

