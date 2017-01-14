Mombasa county boss says Joho faked his arrest
Coast Regional Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, has accused Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, of interfering with investigations after he led supporters and two area legislators to a police station to demand the release of a suspect who was in custody . Addressing the press in Mombasa, Marwa accused the governor of mobilizing leaders and his supporters to go and block the process of interrogation of a suspect who had been arrested from his residence in Nyali.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Thu
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 8
|The Anti-Flower C...
|3
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC