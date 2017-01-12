M venpick Hotels & Resorts Opens Sri ...

M venpick Hotels & Resorts Opens Sri Lanka Property

16 hrs ago

Mvenpick Hotels & Resorts has opened a property here, the city's first new international, five-star property in 25 years. The 24-floor Mvenpick Hotel Colombo offers a different themed concept on each floor, while its architecture displays a diamond-shaped exterior and incorporates hanging gardens, showcasing some 14,310 plants.

Chicago, IL

