LPC-Kenya's syndicated loan delayed-bankers

Jan 31 The Kenyan government's efforts to raise an internationally syndicated loan has been delayed by uncertainty surrounding a second US$250m loan made by The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank to the sovereign, bankers close to the situation said. Banks submitted bids in response to a request from Kenya in December for bonds or loans totalling up to US$1bn, and earlier this month the government mandated Standard Chartered, Standard Bank, Citigroup and Rand Merchant Bank to lead a loan that is expected to total around US$800m.

