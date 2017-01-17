Lesson from Lutwa for Kasese leaders

Lesson from Lutwa for Kasese leaders

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Mr Museveni later described it as "a very painful experience sitting in a room with criminals across the table". After four months the two parties in the talks somehow managed to navigate through signing a 'peace accord' on December 17, 1985.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,379 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC