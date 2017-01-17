KWS arrests three suspects for possessing ivory
Kenya Wildlife Service security personnel have arrested three suspects for being in possession of two pieces of ivory weighing 51 kilogrammes. The suspects, one of them a primary school teacher, were booked at Mutomo police station awaiting to be arraigned in court.
