KTDA investing in new tea production lines

15 hrs ago

The Kenya Tea Development Agency will have 11 of it's factories producing orthodox teas by the end of the year to meet increasing demand for the specially prepared tea in new markets. KTDA Chairman Peter Kanyago said the agency is investing Kshs 100 million in each of the eight factories to start orthodox tea production in addition to the three that are already in production.

Chicago, IL

