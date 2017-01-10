KQ retrenches 38 more employees
The airline's Managing Director Mbuvi Ngunze says the retrenchment is in line with KQ's Operation Pride strategy to improve profitability, refocus the operating model and network. Kenya Airways posted a record loss of 25.7 billion shillings in 2015 thaat prompted its management to employ a new strategy to turn around the affairs of the airline.
