Kenya's swift response to human-wildlife conflict saves lives
The Kenyan wildlife authorities have invested in strong measures to ensure swift response to attacks on human beings by carnivores and big mammals in protected parks, officials said on Monday. Director General of Kenya Wildlife Service Kitili Mbathi said deaths linked to wildlife attacks have reduced dramatically thanks to quick response by rangers manning national parks and game reserves.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 20
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
