Kenya's swift response to human-wildlife conflict saves lives

The Kenyan wildlife authorities have invested in strong measures to ensure swift response to attacks on human beings by carnivores and big mammals in protected parks, officials said on Monday. Director General of Kenya Wildlife Service Kitili Mbathi said deaths linked to wildlife attacks have reduced dramatically thanks to quick response by rangers manning national parks and game reserves.

