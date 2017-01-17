Kenya's Lake Turkana wind power scheme readying for production by end June

Jan 18 Africa's biggest wind power scheme, the Lake Turkana Wind Power project in Kenya, should be fully connected to the national electricity grid and producing power by the end of June, a director at the consortium building the project said on Wednesday. Carlo Van Wageningen, founder of the project, said most of its 365 wind turbines had been erected and the last batch of 30 was due to arrive in the port city of Mombasa early next month.

