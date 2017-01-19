Kenya's electoral body decries low voter registration turnout

Kenya's electoral body on Wednesday decried the low voter registration turnout by potential voters since the exercise began on Monday. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba told journalists in Nairobi that the poll agency needs to register at least 200,000 voters per day in order to reach its target of enlisting 6 million new voters at the end of the 30-day exercise "Unfortunately we are only managing to enlist 94,000 voters per day.

