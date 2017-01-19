Kenya's electoral body decries low voter registration turnout
Kenya's electoral body on Wednesday decried the low voter registration turnout by potential voters since the exercise began on Monday. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba told journalists in Nairobi that the poll agency needs to register at least 200,000 voters per day in order to reach its target of enlisting 6 million new voters at the end of the 30-day exercise "Unfortunately we are only managing to enlist 94,000 voters per day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan 14
|Garrett
|4
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC