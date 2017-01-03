Kenya's Biometric Technology Could Delay Election Preps
Members of Kenya's ruling Jubilee coalition carry a banner as they demonstrate in support of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission the electoral body ahead of next year's election in Nairobi, Kenya, June 8, 2016. Kenya's Electoral Commission says political wrangles and tension related to biometric voter technology may delay preparations for the country's upcoming elections.
