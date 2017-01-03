Kenyan Teacher Journeys from Nairobi ...

Kenyan Teacher Journeys from Nairobi to North Carolina

One day in May 2015, James Gitau Mwangi was reading in the library at the American Reference Center in Nairobi when he overheard a conversation that changed his life. The center's assistant director, Nashon Akello, was calling for English teachers to come to a webinar and Mwangi asked if he could attend, telling Akello, "I'm an English teacher!" The webinar was organized by the U.S. Embassy in cooperation with VOA Learning English.

Chicago, IL

