Kenyan slum activists build climate c...

Kenyan slum activists build climate change resilience from the bottom up

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: IRIN

Living in the Kenyan slum of Mukuru is hard enough, but when it rains it's downright miserable. Streets flood, sewage overflows, homes are inundated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IRIN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) 5 hr Fartunlucky 44
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 8 The Anti-Flower C... 3
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,554 • Total comments across all topics: 277,844,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC