Kenyan president sends Lunar New Year...

Kenyan president sends Lunar New Year greetings

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday sent festive wishes to the Chinese people who will celebrate the Lunar New Year on Saturday. In his message, Kenyatta said the economic, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries are stronger today than they have ever been.

