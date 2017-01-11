Kenyan opposition forms alliance in u...

Kenyan opposition forms alliance in unity bid before August election

Kenyan opposition political parties announced an alliance on Wednesday to fight the August presidential and parliamentary elections against President Uhuru Kenyatta's coalition. Kenyatta, 55, is seeking a second and final term after winning the 2013 race against veteran politician Raila Odinga, 72, whose Orange Democratic Movement is one of the five main opposition parties uniting.

