Kenyan Judge Gives Doctors 5 Days to ...

Kenyan Judge Gives Doctors 5 Days to End Strike

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Hundreds of striking Kenyan doctors and their supporters marched Thursday to Nairobi's Employment and Labor Relations Court, some waving the national flag and others carrying signs saying, "It is Actually the Ministry of Health That is on Strike, Not the Doctors." The medical professionals have been off the job for weeks, protesting what they say is the government's refusal to abide by a 2013 collective bargaining agreement over compensation and other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan 20 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,181 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC