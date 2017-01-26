Kenyan Judge Gives Doctors 5 Days to End Strike

Hundreds of striking Kenyan doctors and their supporters marched Thursday to Nairobi's Employment and Labor Relations Court, some waving the national flag and others carrying signs saying, "It is Actually the Ministry of Health That is on Strike, Not the Doctors." The medical professionals have been off the job for weeks, protesting what they say is the government's refusal to abide by a 2013 collective bargaining agreement over compensation and other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.