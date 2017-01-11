Kenyan election likely to add stress ...

Kenyan election likely to add stress to fragile domestic economy

Many things have happened in the last 10 years. In 2007, Kenya came to the brink after rigged elections ended in ethnic massacres and a number of Kenyans were referred to the International Criminal Court in the Hague including Mr Kenyatta and his vice president Mr Ruto This week Daily Monitor reported that Kenyans now count Uganda as one of their number one tourist destinations driven by hard bargains and a cheap local currency.

