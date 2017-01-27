Kenyan court stops deportation of 2 S...

Kenyan court stops deportation of 2 South Sudanese men

Read more: The Washington Post

KAMPALA, Uganda - A court in Kenya has ordered authorities not to deport two South Sudanese men who have been missing and are affiliated with South Sudan's opposition. The high court in the capital, Nairobi, ordered officials not to remove Samuel Dong Luak and Idri Aggrey Ezbon from Kenya without following legal procedures.

Chicago, IL

