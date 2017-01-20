Kenyan couple hailed online for frugal $1 wedding

Wilson Mutura and his bride Ann opted to have a low-key wedding ceremony in Nairobi without cakes, flowers or decorations A Kenyan couple unable to afford the expense of a wedding have earned plaudits on social media for pursuing "a budget option $1 ceremony" which they attended wearing casual clothes. Wilson and Ann Mutura postponed their wedding twice in 2016 because they were unable to raise the $300 fee.

