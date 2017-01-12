Kenyan boy Kelvin Muriuki goes to sch...

Kenyan boy Kelvin Muriuki goes to school in helicopter

Thursday Jan 12

A poor 14-year-old boy in Kenya has been flown to school in a helicopter after air force veterans offered to pay for his secondary education. Kelvin Muriuki was top of his class in 2016, but poverty forced him to go and work in a quarry, his family said.

