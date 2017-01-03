Kenya Wildlife Service on high alert ...

Kenya Wildlife Service on high alert following spate of poaching incidents

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers and other security agencies are on high alert across the country after an apparent increase in various organised criminal activities, especially wildlife crime, during the just-ended festive season. "Efforts to track down poaching suspects are underway in several parts of the country," KWS spokesman Paul Gathitu said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

