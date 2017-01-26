Kenya: What Governors Are Planning Ov...

Kenya: What Governors Are Planning Over Striking Doctors

Governors have vowed to sack doctors who have been on strike for the last 52 days, saying they had run out of patience. The Council of Governors vice chairman John Mruttu has insisted that they will not sit by as "doctors engage in an illegal strike."

