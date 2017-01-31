Kenya Warns - Trump Effect' Poses Threat to Its Economy an hour ago

Uncertainty surrounding U.S. policies on trade and immigration pose a major external threat to East Africa's biggest economy, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge said. The lack of predictability on policy is stoking fears of abrupt changes that may affect trade between the U.S. and Kenya, some of which may end up eroding sources of foreign currency, Njoroge told reporters Tuesday in Nairobi, the capital.

