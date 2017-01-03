Kenya warns forex traders

Kenya's central bank warned bankers and traders against making comments or forecasts about the shilling that it deems too negative amid the currency's worst run of losses since 2006, according to people familiar with the matter. Executives from some of the country's biggest lenders were summoned to meetings with policy makers last week, the people said, asking not to be identified because they aren't authorized to speak about the issue.

