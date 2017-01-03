Kenya: Top Student Wants to Repeat Cl...

Kenya: Top Student Wants to Repeat Class for Lack for Fees

One of the top pupils in Nyeri County in last year's KCPE exam has appealed to his former school to allow him to repeat class eight due to lack of fees to join Kagumo High School. Dennis Ngatia Wangu, 14, a former pupil at Kimahuri Primary School in Kieni scored 403 marks but his dreams of becoming an Aeronautic Engineer has been shattered since his single mother cannot afford to raise the amount required for her son to be admitted at Kagumo.

