Kenya threatens to sack striking doctors

The Kenyan government and the council of governors have threatened to sack all striking doctors who will not have resumed work by Wednesday. Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and Council of Governors Chairman Peter Munya said all vacant positions will be advertised and new graduate doctors will be recruited to restore services in public hospitals if the doctors fail to turn up for work.

Chicago, IL

