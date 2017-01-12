Kenya: Tea Prices Start New Year on a...

Kenya: Tea Prices Start New Year on a High at Mombasa Auction

Read more at AllAfrica.com

Tea prices at the Mombasa auction kicked off 2017 on a high note, nearly touching a one-year record during last week's auction. A market report by the East African Tea Traders Association indicates that a kilogramme of made tea fetched Sh268 on average in Tuesday's trading compared with Sh260 in an earlier sale.

