Kenya targets 1 million digital jobs

Kenya has started a digital skills training programme to enable 1 million young people to secure freelance online work in the next year, in a bid to tackle the country's acute youth unemployment problem. Kenya has the highest rate of youth joblessness in East Africa, the World Bank said, with 17 percent of all young people eligible for work lacking jobs.

