Kenya: State Recalls Doctors to the Negotiiation Table

The government has said its 2013 collective bargaining agreement with doctors cannot be implemented as it did not have the "input and blessings" of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission . State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu on Sunday said instead, the doctors - on their 40th day of the nationwide strike that has shut health services in 2700 public facilities - should return to the negotiating table to iron out the pay dispute.

