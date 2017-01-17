Kenya: SGR to Carry 1 Million Passengers Annually
Five passenger trains are scheduled to arrive in Kenya in February ahead of the launch of the Standard Gauge Railway in June 2017. Also arriving with the locomotives will be forty passenger coaches with each coach having a capacity of 118 passengers for the economy class, 44 in the business class and 72 passengers in the first-class.
