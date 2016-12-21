Kenya: Seven Counties Yet to Pay Thei...

Kenya: Seven Counties Yet to Pay Their Doctors, Says Union

Seven counties have not paid more than 300 striking doctors their December salaries, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union has disclosed. Union officials named Mombasa, Bomet, Kwale, Siaya, Nakuru, Nairobi and another county which they did not disclose among those still holding onto the doctors' salaries.

