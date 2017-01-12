Kenya: Senators Blame President, Gove...

Kenya: Senators Blame President, Governors for Deaths Due to Doctors Strike

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Governors bear full responsibility of deaths due to ongoing strike by doctors, two Opposition senators have said. Mombasa Governor Hassan Omar Hassan and his Makueni counterpart Mutulua Kilonzo Jr, both of Kalonzo Musyoka led Wiper Democratic Movement, faulted the President and governors in the manner they have handled the strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Sat Garrett 4
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,387 • Total comments across all topics: 277,979,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC