Kenya: Senators Blame President, Governors for Deaths Due to Doctors Strike

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Governors bear full responsibility of deaths due to ongoing strike by doctors, two Opposition senators have said. Mombasa Governor Hassan Omar Hassan and his Makueni counterpart Mutulua Kilonzo Jr, both of Kalonzo Musyoka led Wiper Democratic Movement, faulted the President and governors in the manner they have handled the strike.

