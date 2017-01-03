Kenya Senate Approves Electoral Law C...

Kenya Senate Approves Electoral Law Changes Amid Fears of Rigging

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Voice of America

Kenyan voter holds a presidential ballot at a polling station in the Kibera slum in a general election in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya's Senate on Friday approved changes to election laws that would allow manual counting of ballot results, which the opposition calls a back door to rigging this year's presidential vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,846 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,921

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC