Kenya sees progress in counter-terrorism amid reduced attacks

Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has said that the country's counter-terrorism strategy is paying off with reduced number of terror incidents being recorded in 2016. Kenyatta said last week only 16 people died last year as a result of the terror incidents staged by Somalia Islamist militants, Al-Shabaab, as compared to the 202 who died in 2015.

