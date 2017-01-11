Kenya: Schools Face Probe Over School...

Kenya: Schools Face Probe Over School Fees Guidelines

35 min ago

The directive by the Education ministry comes as parents complained on Thursday that some principals are asking them to pay extra charges, ones not indicated in the fee structure. Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang on Thursday said the ministry will not tolerate head teachers who ask for more money, warning that tough action would be taken against them.

Chicago, IL

