Kenya says open for talks with striking doctors to resolve crisis
Kenya's ministry of health said on Sunday that it is committed to negotiations with the doctors' union that will lead to an amicable solution to the strike. The ministry said the government has made spirited efforts to engage the doctors' union initially on a return to work formula and address contentious issues in the 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement as directed by the court.
