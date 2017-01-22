Kenya says open for talks with striki...

Kenya says open for talks with striking doctors to resolve crisis

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenya's ministry of health said on Sunday that it is committed to negotiations with the doctors' union that will lead to an amicable solution to the strike. The ministry said the government has made spirited efforts to engage the doctors' union initially on a return to work formula and address contentious issues in the 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement as directed by the court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Fri river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC