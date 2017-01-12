Kenya: Ruling Party to Launch Member ...

Kenya: Ruling Party to Launch Member Register

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today launch Jubilee Party's national registration of members targeting more than five million in all the 47 counties. More than 16,000 aspirants seeking election on the party's ticket are expected to attend the launch at the Kasarani gymnasium in Nairobi.

Chicago, IL

