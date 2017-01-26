Kenya: Relatives Bury Soldiers Killed...

Kenya: Relatives Bury Soldiers Killed in Somalia

Three Kenya Defence Forces soldiers killed in the Kulbiyow Al-Shabaab attack were buried in an emotional send-off in Isiolo County. Four bodies of the KDF soldiers were airlifted from Nairobi to Isiolo International Airport by a Kenya Army plane and were received by mourners.

