Kenya receives second batch of passenger trains

Workers unload the first batch of locomotives for the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway from a docking freight ship in Mombasa, Kenya, on Jan. 9, 2017. Kenya has received six locomotives from China, which will run on a China-funded standard gauge railway due to start trial operation in June.

