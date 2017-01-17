Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta Bans Maize Export

Addressing a rally in Isiolo Town, President Kenyatta, who was flanked by Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario and Governor Godana Doyo said the drought in the country was dire and that his government was doing "everything possible to address it." The government through the National Cereals and Produce Board is currently buying maize at Sh3,000 per 90 kilogram bag in North Rift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.