Kenya: President Promises Heads Will Roll Over Rio Games Fiasco

President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed the Director of Public Prosecutions to expedite the review of two reports touching on the mismanagement of Team Kenya at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and have the culprits held accountable. The President, who was addressing the nation in his New Year's message in Mombasa, noted that one pending matter from the 2016 was the concerns of the management of Team Kenya at the Rio Olympic Games.

