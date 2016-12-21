Kenya: President Promises Heads Will ...

Kenya: President Promises Heads Will Roll Over Rio Games Fiasco

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed the Director of Public Prosecutions to expedite the review of two reports touching on the mismanagement of Team Kenya at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and have the culprits held accountable. The President, who was addressing the nation in his New Year's message in Mombasa, noted that one pending matter from the 2016 was the concerns of the management of Team Kenya at the Rio Olympic Games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
News FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16) May '16 Kelly 1
News Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Big Drug Companies 1
News Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15) Dec '15 Bama Yankee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,527,627

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC