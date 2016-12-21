Kenya: President Promises Heads Will Roll Over Rio Games Fiasco
President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed the Director of Public Prosecutions to expedite the review of two reports touching on the mismanagement of Team Kenya at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and have the culprits held accountable. The President, who was addressing the nation in his New Year's message in Mombasa, noted that one pending matter from the 2016 was the concerns of the management of Team Kenya at the Rio Olympic Games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan...
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
|FOREX-U.S. dollar falls for first time after si... (May '16)
|May '16
|Kelly
|1
|Pioneering HIV researchers among recipients of ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Big Drug Companies
|1
|Obama Kenya trip more than just symbolic (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Bama Yankee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC